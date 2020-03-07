Ladies! Here Is Your Healthy Diet Plan For A Day

Kadhi made with sour curd and besan (gram flour) is a bonafide comfort food loved by many. It is a protein-packed combination (legume and grain = complete protein) that delivers all essential amino acids. Plus it is gluten-free so when combined with rice, it gives the gut a break from gluten to everyone, not just those who are gluten intolerant. Thanks to the yoghurt base, it also delivers good bacteria for the gut and helps boost our digestion, maintain gut-flora and also helps in nutrient absorption (the body absorbs food well when your digestive system is clean). Besan and curd both are rich in calcium and phosphorous making this a fabulous bone health meal.