Ladies! Here Is Your Healthy Diet Plan For A Day
Women have very specific nutritional needs, and these must be met through specific foods. Below is a simple way to follow a day-wise plan to ensure that essential nutrients are consumed in plenty.
1. Early Morning
For Keeping Blood Sugar Stable - Lemon Water with Cinnamon
Cinnamon keeps the blood sugar stable, diabetes away and also helps cut cravings for sugar effectively. Lemon water makes the gut alkaline and is anti-inflammatory.
2. Breakfast
For Complete Protein - Peanut Butter Sandwich
This is a nutritional powerhouse as pairing peanut butter with whole wheat bread enables the body to get the proper sequence of amino acids, which are important in making protein. Wheat lacks some amino acids but peanuts have the amino acids lacking in wheat. So, together they make a whole – a synergistic whole.
3. Mid-morning
For a Happy Heart - Fruit Salad
Next time you whip up a fruit salad, make sure to include both grapes and apple. Apples contain the flavonoid called quercetin, and grapes contain catechin. Pairing the two compounds helps stop platelet clumping (which could be bad for your arteries and heart) and keep your heart smiling with health. Don’t forget to add a pinch of iodised salt to get the much-needed electrolytes and trace mineral iodine most of us tend to be deficient in.
4. Lunch
For Guts Health - Kadhi with Chawal
Kadhi made with sour curd and besan (gram flour) is a bonafide comfort food loved by many. It is a protein-packed combination (legume and grain = complete protein) that delivers all essential amino acids. Plus it is gluten-free so when combined with rice, it gives the gut a break from gluten to everyone, not just those who are gluten intolerant. Thanks to the yoghurt base, it also delivers good bacteria for the gut and helps boost our digestion, maintain gut-flora and also helps in nutrient absorption (the body absorbs food well when your digestive system is clean). Besan and curd both are rich in calcium and phosphorous making this a fabulous bone health meal.
5. Evening Snack
To Bust Fatigue - Chickpea and Tomato Salad
Chickpeas are chockablock with iron but they don’t have it in a readily available form. So pair it with a Vitamin-C rich food like tomato and get in enough iron.
6. Dinner
For Muscle Health and Weight Loss - Palak Besan Cheela with Turnip Sabzi
Magnesium is a known stress-buster and a natural muscle relaxant and spinach is loaded with it. Besan delivers much-needed protein and complex carbohydrates and multiple other nutrients.
Turnip is extremely low calorie (250 gm gives only 70 calories), so is a great addition to an effective weight loss program. Plus, it delivers heart-healthy potassium, lots of fibre to keep our gut happy, a significant amount of iron and calcium, enough Vitamin-C, an immune booster, a healthy dose of B vitamins, and some effective antioxidants - Vitamin-E, manganese and beta carotene.
7. Bed-time
For Staying Happy - Haldi Milk
This simple concoction of haldi (turmeric) and warm milk at night can work wonders. Turmeric contains an antioxidant called curcumin which has been linked to a lower risk of some cancers and Alzheimers’disease, and also helps lift levels of the neuro-chemicals: norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin, which make us a little happier. Adding black pepper - which most Indian cooks do intuitively in curries anyways helps boost curcumin absorption. And milk delivers the much needed calcium for the bones and keep osteoporosis away.
