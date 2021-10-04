Pregnancy, Sex, Abortion: Actor Kalki Koechlin's Gets Real in Her New Book

The first chapter is called Abort Mission. In the interview, Kalki explains why she chose to start a 'pregnancy book' by talking about her abortions.

"I started with writing just 3-4 lines about my abortions, but my editor said you are talking about a really big thing here. She said it's a big taboo and it's not talked about much, so why don't you talk about your experience?"

Kalki says she knows so many women who've had abortions, and they've not had anyone to confide into, at the time of the abortion they were alone, no one to pick them up from the hospital, take care of them.

"I thought, if you've broken your arm, you'll have your parents and loved ones taking care of you, but when you have an abortion it is supposed to be all hush hush. It's sad that we don't have the support system around even though we have the legal support for abortion," adds Kalki.