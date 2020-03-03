Are Home Pregnancy Tests Really That Accurate?

You missed a period, and the next logical thought is getting a home pregnancy test. There are many pregnancy tests available over the counter at a chemist or a pharmacist. These tests are simple enough to use, can be conducted in the secrecy of your home, and give quick clarity to a confusing situation. But how accurate are these tests?

Some of the signs that you are pregnant are a missed period, if you have cramps and your breasts hurt, and if your body feels different. It’s important to pay attention to your body, and if these signs are there, it’s a good idea to take a home pregnancy test. A standard home pregnancy test requires peeing on stick or on a strip. Depending on the test, it could show a positive or negative symbol, or two colored lines might appear, which will indicate whether you are pregnant or not. It’s because that stick or strip detects the level of hCG (Human chorionic gonadotropin) in your urine, a hormone the level of which goes up in case of a pregnancy. So if the hCG levels are increased in your urine, the test will detect and indicate it.