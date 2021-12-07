Trying to Quit Smoking? Try These 7 Handy Tips
Know the ways that can help you quit the habit of smoking.
We have all watched the PSA advertisements about how 'smoking is injurious to health', and although we may realise why it is important to quit the habit, we might not realise how challenging the task can be.
According to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, smokers live 10 years lesser than the non-smokers and they are at a higher risk of suffering from diabetes, heart diseases, strokes and other health conditions.
According to WHO, COVID-19 puts smokers at a higher risk of severe symptoms and death than non-smokers.
In spite of all the information, people find it very difficult to quit the habit as nicotine and tobacco can be highly addictive.
Although, its not impossible! Here are a few tips that might make the process a bit easier.
E-Cigarettes
E-Cigarettes are electronic devices used to inhale nicotine in the form of vapour without the harmful byproducts of smoking like carbon monoxide and tar.
According to PubMed, e-cigarettes can help people slowly reduce their nicotine intake without having to give up on their habit all together which further increases the risk of withdrawal symptoms.
Although it is advised that e-cigarettes be only used as stepping stones to quitting and not relied on entirely because they are also known to cause long term harm.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy
According to National Instute of Drug Abuse, NRT or nicotine replacement therapy helps manage withdrawal symptoms while you try to quit smoking.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy provides with the least amount of nicotine without the other poisonous products.
NRT can help manage withdrawal symptoms like tingling, nausea, mood swings, lack of concentration, etc. They are available in the form of sprays, gums, patches, inhalers, etc
Dietary Changes
Your journey to quit the habit of smoking cigarettes can also affect your sense of taste and your appetite. While you make this huge shift in your lifestyle, it is important that you do not fall into the trap of satiating the cravings by overeating.
Moreover, according to Pubmed, vitamin C can help your body deal with oxidative stress which can be caused as a result of smoking. On the other hand, vitamin B can promote the growth of anti-stress hormones.
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
According to US NIH, CBT or cognitive behavioural therapy when combined with smoking cessation medications can be really effective and helpful for the people who are trying to quit smoking.
CBT can help you deal with depression, anxiety, addictive nature, etc which may be perpetuating your smoking habit.
It can help you focus on your response to having an urge to smoke and managing the mindset around the same.
Acupuncture
According to US NIH, acupuncture can also help people who are trying to quit smoking.
Acupuncture helps you relieve the stress-hormone response, curbing nicotine addiction and promoting the release of feel-good hormones called endomorphins.
Avoid Triggers
Different people would be more tempted to smoke at different points of the day and in different situations. The triggers for smokers may differ from person to person. For some, it may be going to a party, sitting around their smoker-friends, and for others it may be feeling stressed, or anxious.
So, when you're on your quitting journey, you need to recognise your triggers and work on them to prevent a relapse.
Ask for Help
It is a challenging task to quit smoking and you may find it is not something you can do on your own.
Don't hesitate to seek help from your friend and family.
If you inform your friends of your decision to quit smoking, they can help you and hold you accountable for your actions.
Therapists and doctors, and even online support groups can help make your journey from a smoker to a non-smoker easier.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying any remedy or treatment, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional.)
