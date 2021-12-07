Trying to Quit Smoking? Try These 7 Handy Tips

We have all watched the PSA advertisements about how 'smoking is injurious to health', and although we may realise why it is important to quit the habit, we might not realise how challenging the task can be.

According to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, smokers live 10 years lesser than the non-smokers and they are at a higher risk of suffering from diabetes, heart diseases, strokes and other health conditions.

According to WHO, COVID-19 puts smokers at a higher risk of severe symptoms and death than non-smokers.

In spite of all the information, people find it very difficult to quit the habit as nicotine and tobacco can be highly addictive.

Although, its not impossible! Here are a few tips that might make the process a bit easier.