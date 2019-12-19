  • hamburger-icon
Women Living in Green Spaces Are Less Likely to Be Overweight
This is because of the increasing levels of physical activity.
This is because of the increasing levels of physical activity. (Photo: iStockphoto)

Women Living in Green Spaces Are Less Likely to Be Overweight

IANS
Lose It

The secret is out, women who live in less than 300 metres from green space are less likely to be overweight or obese than men because of the increasing levels of physical activity, researchers in Spain have found.

The study, published in the journal International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, found a strong association between overweight or obesity in women and lack of access to urban green spaces, such as parks and gardens.

However, no such association was found in men.

Also Read : Obesity Causes Diabetes in Women, Kidney Disease in Men: Study

Loading...

"This study highlights the important role played by green space in the risk of excess weight and obesity in Spanish women. Understanding the mechanisms that explain this association is crucial to plan effective and successful public health interventions," said study researcher Manolis Kogevinas from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2016 more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese--a preventable condition.

Using information from the MCC-Spain multi-case control study, the researchers analysed data on 2,354 people from seven Spanish provinces (Asturias, Barcelona, Cantabria, Madrid, Murcia, Navarre and Valencia).

The study participants, who ranged in age from 20 to 85 years, answered survey questions about their residential history, lifestyle (physical activity, leisure time, etc.), weight and height.

In addition, hip and waist circumference was measured and blood or saliva samples were collected.

Also Read : Why Are Autoimmune Diseases More Prevalent in Women?

To determine whether or not participants were overweight or obese, the researchers used two markers that are commonly used in the epidemiologic studies: body mass index and waist-hip ratio.

"We do not have a clear understanding of the biological determinants behind the observed gender differences," said study lead author Cristina O'Callaghan-Gordo.

"There are probably social factors, such as differences in how men and women use green spaces, that explain this disparity," O'Callaghan-Gordo said.

According to the researchers, natural outdoor environments, including green spaces within urban settings, promote health and well-being by increasing levels of physical activity, reducing exposure to noise and reducing psychological stress, which is an important driver of weight gain.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)

(India, and the Capital especially, has been in an air pollution crisis. How has the hazardous air #pollution impacted you? Write down your #PollutionKaSolution and send it to us at FIT@thequint.com. )

Also Read : Sleeping with Artificial Light May Lead to Obesity in Women: Study

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)

Subscribe to FIT on Telegram

Follow our Lose It section for more stories.

    Loading...