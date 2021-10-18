Anxiety Can Affect Academic Performance – 10 Things Parents & Teachers Can Do

Many kids across Australia are heading back into classrooms after months of lockdowns and remote learning. Understandably, students may be anxious about what the uncertainty of the return may mean for them academically and socially.

Some may have existing worries at home, such as financial strain in the family, that can impact on their mental health.

Research has shown anxiety and depression grew among young people during the pandemic. While social and emotional effects of anxiety are often explored, many people may not realise anxiety can have a significant impact on children’s academic work too.