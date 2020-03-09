Delhi Violence: When the Cost of Reporting Is Trauma

The indelible impact that such experiences could potentially have on individuals is often overlooked. But research suggests the trend is much more common than we know of:

A safety guide by UNESCO and Reporters Without Borders states that journalists are just as vulnerable to emotional injury as soldiers, firefighters or other frontline participants in tragedy.

Research suggests that between 80 and 100% of journalists have been exposed to a work-related traumatic event.

In one study of 977 female journalists, 21.9% reported experiencing physical violence in relation to their work.

FIT spoke to four journalists who covered the Delhi violence. Runjhun Sharma from CNN-News18, Ayush Tiwari from Newslaundry, Ismat Ara, a freelance journalist, and Shadab Moizee from The Quint. They narrated what happened with them, and how they may never get over it.