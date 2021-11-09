Know the Difference Between Alzheimer's and Dementia

There are different forms and causes of dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Society, dementia is a general term for any form of decline in memory and communication skills which can be so severe that it can hinder a person's daily routine.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and affects the memory, thinking and speaking abilities of a person. Dementia or Alzheimer's can affect anyone at any age, but it generally affects the older people.

Knowing the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's is important since it can empower, educate and raise awareness among the patients of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, and it can also be helpful to their family and caretakers.