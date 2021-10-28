Restless Legs Syndrome: What It’s Like Living With an Incurable Illness

I remember waking up in the middle of the night as a kid, feeling as if I was buried alive in a tight space and trying with all my might to move my limbs, but couldn't.

They flared up only few times a year, mostly when I was stressed or exhausted to the point I couldn't sleep.

I spent my life thinking it was a bad dream or that it was all in my head. I had no idea my experience was abnormal. I don't exactly remember when the problem began, but it went undiagnosed for years.

For most people, there comes a point when you realise it is indeed real and just how bad it is. For me, that came last year, at 25.