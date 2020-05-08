FAQs: Worried About Your Baby’s Immunisation? 5 Questions Answered

Vaccines that are given in the first 9 months are referred to as primary vaccines and these can’t be delayed beyond a time frame. Booster shots can still be delayed to beyond lockdown. BCG, polio, hepatitis are given at birth. In the first year 3 doses of DPT, polio are given. We start the first dose 6 months after birth - this can be delayed maximum upto 8 weeks. We have to keep a gap of one month between doses. This gap can be again increased maximum upto 2 weeks. Measles vaccine is given between 9 to 12 months. Flu vaccine is given six months after birth and should not be delayed beyond seven months. Rotavirus vaccine has to be given before seven months. Post seven months it doesn’t help.

After the baby turns one, we can be more flexible, but before that, we have to be very careful not to miss vaccines.