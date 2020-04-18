Teaching My Child About Privilege in a Locked Down World

I don’t know how much money Tiya will raise or whether her books are worth anything. But I am hoping that this endeavour will teach her a vital lesson - that this lockdown is more than just about baking cookies or spending time as a family. It’s about her role in the world as a privileged individual.

Tiya’s books are available for anyone. Free to download as and when you like on the following link:

http://bediuniversal.in/films/aranya-stories/

(Bahar Dutt is an award-winning environment journalist and author, who lives in New Delhi.)