Sexolve 278 : ‘I Was Sexually Abused by My Parent When I Was a Child'

Dear Rainbow-Man,



I have been an ardent follower of your writings and advice in The Quint, so I am also hoping that you will listen to me and tell me what I should do next.

I had written to you a couple of times before here on your Instagram I didn’t hear a response.

I am wondering if that is because you say you are a feminist and cannot take it when I tell something that a woman has done to me.

I know you are like those feminist men who don’t care a f@!# about what really happens to young boys when it is women who are doing those things to young boys.