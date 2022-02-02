Sexolve 290: ‘I Am a Poly and My Boyfriends Don’t Know'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 29-year-old woman who is a poly. I am in love with two men and both the men are in love with me too. I met my man A when I was 16 and we have been friends ever since.

We both have been living together since the past 5 years. When I was 19 I met my man B who has been loving. I engage in sex with both the people and there have been occasions when I have engaged with other men and women.

The problem is that both the men in my life that I love don't know that I am poly. They don't know that I love having relationships of love and sex with many people and not just one. I like to feel my body deserves more than what just one man has on offer.

And the fact that my boyfriends don't know that I love this is making me scared. It is not sex, it is love. I love more than one person at a time. I love more and make love to more. But these two are like two eyes and two ears to me.

I don't know when and where my boyfriends may know this and then they would throw me out like a piece of absolute sh*t. I don't want that for myself.