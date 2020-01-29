Recipes for Basant Panchami: The Food Platters of India

When days become longer, cold winds recede, emerald leaves unfurl, yellow mustard blooms dance in fields and mango blossoms, we know the glorious spring season is here.

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on ‘Panchami’ the fifth day of the Magha month according to the Hindu calendar, indicating the arrival of Basant or the spring season in India.

It is celebrated as Sarasvati Puja, based on the mythological belief that the day marks the birth of Sarasvati, the Goddess of Learning. It is also believed to be the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe.

Basant Panchami is an important festival in many regions of India, especially Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura and West Bengal.

The word ‘Basant’ has two meanings, namely spring season and a yellow hue that dominates the festivities. Wearing yellow clothes and preparing yellow coloured sweets is the tradition.