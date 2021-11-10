10 Foods That Can Help Beat Heartburn Naturally
According to the US National Institute of Health, around 60 million people in the US are affected by heartburn every month.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, it is characterized by pain in the chest and burning sensation in the chest as well as throat.
Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux in which the stomach acids get delivered back into the esophagus, a tube for the delivery of foods and fluids into the body.
According to the PubMed Central, acid reflux weakens the oesophageal sphincter which results in the opening of the valve, causing heartburn.
There are few foods that can help relieve the burning sensation and pain caused by heartburn.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal has been a great option for breakfast since generations. According to the Endoscopy Centre, oatmeal is rich in fibres which keeps you full for longer.
Oatmeal absorbs the acid in the stomach and reduces heartburn which is a symptom of GERD or acid reflux.
Ginger
According to Healthline, ginger contains chemicals and is rich in antioxidants which reduce gastrointestinal irritation, reduce the likelihood of stomach acids entering the esophagus and is effective in reducing inflammation of the esophagus which is a common symptom of acid reflux.
Banana
According to AARP, the low-acidic fruit covers the coating of the esophagus to protect it from the damage and irritation caused by the stomach acids.
Banana helps reduce the discomfort, high-fibrous content helps aid indigestion strengthening the digestive system.
Aloe Vera
According to the US NIH, aloe vera juice can be effective in reducing the symptoms of GERD and other gastrointestinal diseases. It reduces the levels of gastric acid in the stomach relieving the burning sensation caused during heartburn.
It has anti-inflammatory properties, consists of amino acids, minerals and vitamins that boost digestion and remove toxins from the body.
Whole Grains
Whole grains retain their seed form and can be consumed in their ground or whole form. They are rich in vitamins, folates, magnesium, potassium and minerals as compared to other grains. The foods like quinoa, whole-wheat bread can help absorb the acid in the stomach and relieve you from heartburn.
Lean Proteins
Low-fat lean protein foods like chicken, egg whites, tofu and seafood can help reduce the frequency of heartburn. According to UK OPA, foods with lean proteins are allowed in the fat content, so they require less acid and bile to be digested.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, you must be careful about your protein foods because lower the fat content, faster the digestion and lesser the acid production.
Healthy Fats
Genrally people confuse the fats that can cause acid reflux or heartburn with the fats that can help relieve the symptoms.
The healthy fats keep you energized to help you fight the symptoms of reflux and reduce the chances of heartburn. Foods like avocados, sesame oil, flax seeds and olive oil contain healthy fats.
Nuts and Seeds
There are certain seeds and nuts like flaxseeds, almonds, peanuts, chia and pomegranate that contain nutrients and fibre that help reduce the acid production and increase the absorption of acid if present.
It can help soothe the irritated esophagus and keep heartburns at bay.
Legumes
Peas, beans, and lentils can be a great addition to your Mediterranean diet and can help keep your digestive system healthy keeping GERD, heartburns, acid reflux at bay.
These foods are rich in proteins, fibres, minerals and vitamins that absorb the acid in the stomach, promote nerve contractions making you feel calm and at ease.
Yogurt
Yogurt can be a great option to fight heartburn but make sure that it is not sour.
The probiotics present in yogurt soothes the digestive system, helps normalize the bowel functions and the proteins reduces the stomach discomfort and has a cooling effect on the body. You can enjoy yogurt recipes, eat it with for lunch, mix it with seeds and nuts for snacks or breakfast.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy or treatment, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional. )
