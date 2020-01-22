Trouble Sleeping? Seven Easy Food Tips for a Good Night’s Sleep

Go for a serotonin-producing snack. Our body needs tryptophan to make serotonin, the neurotransmitter that calms and makes us sleepy. But the trick is to combine foods that have some tryptophan with ample carbohydrates. How does this help?

For insomnia-busting tryptophan to work, it has to reach the brain. All amino acids compete for transport to the brain. When we add carbs in the picture, they lead to the release of insulin, which takes the competing amino acids and incorporates them into muscle…but leaves tryptophan alone. Then it can make its way to the brain, to be converted to serotonin, and cause sleepiness. Complicated? Just choose from these:

1. Yogurt topped with 2 tablespoons low-fat granola cereal

2. A glass of milk with some haldi and pepper paired with a date or anjeer

3. Sliced apple with 1-2 teaspoons natural peanut butter are good choices