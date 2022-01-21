National Hugging Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes, and Posters

National hugging day is celebrated on 21 January every year and though we cannot encourage the act of hugging during this pandemic, that doesn't mean we cannot celebrate this day.

Firstly, this day is celebrated to make it easier for the people to show their love and affection towards their loved ones and it emphasizes on the importance of expression of affection through hugs. Hugs can help reduce stress and anxiety and make one feel loved and wanted as well.

In order to learn more about national hugging day, we need to know about its history and significance in detail besides celebrating the day with quotes and posters.