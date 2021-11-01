Tips to Avoid Stress and Anxiety
Stress and anxiety are common instances with the people especially when they have a busy life. These issues have increased even more after the pandemic and with the world from home lifestyle.
It is important that people recognise what works for them and can help them to reduce the symptoms of stress and anxiety. If these issues are left unattended, they can start affecting the work and personal life in a negative way.
Therefore, here are a few tips that can help you manage your anxiety and stress without any medications which have side effects. These methods have no side effects, are backed up by research and studies and helps the person in a long term.
Limit Your Caffeine Intake
Caffeine acts as a stimulant and is found in energy drinks, coffee, tea, chocolates, etc. According to the US NIH, high caffeine intake increases the frequency of anxiety attacks.
One has to limit their coffee intake if they think that it makes them jittery or anxious. One can consult the doctor to know what would be the amount of coffee they can consume on a daily basis. One must not exceed 3-5 cups in a day and must cut down if they suffer from anxiety.
Try Journaling
Journaling is a great way to get out of your head and take notice of the things that are nice and beautiful around you and can help you feel grateful. Generally, we experience stress or anxiety because we focus only on the negative things around us.
Journaling is a way to highlight the good things in life and be grateful for the smallest of things that makes you happy and get lost among the negativities in your focus.
Yoga
Yoga does not only have physical benefits but helps in the mental well-being of a person as well. According to the US NIH, yoga as a mental and psychological exercise can help boost the health feeling. Due to the ineffectiveness of other medications and treatment, yoga is used to treat stress and anxiety as well and has proved to be effective so far.
It helps the people to manage their stress, anxiety and negative emotions in a better way increasing the positive emotions and helping them attain a balanced mental health.
Deep Breathing
Mental issues like stress and anxiety puts your mind on a 'fight or flight' mode and that is why you experience the physical symptoms like increased heart beat, increased breathing and constriction of blood vessels. When body releases the stress hormones, deep breathing can help you relax by activating your parasympathetic nervous system.
According to the US NIH, deep breathing is an effective way for intergrative mind and body training and helps it manage stress and anxiety well. It helps in emotional enhancement and reduce the symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress.
Avoid Procastination
It is important that you keep up with your work and personal life commitments and do not fall in a trap of procastination for few temporary moments of relaxation. This makes you pile up the work and later results in rush and stress to meet the deadlines.
According to the US NIH, even academic procastination and delayed behaviour can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety and guilt. They affect the mental well-being of a person.
Spend Time with Your Family
According to the US NIH, when we spend time with our friends or family we tend to be happy and laugh more. During this time our body releases oxytocin which acts as a stress reliever and promotes the "tend or befriend" mode which is opposite of 'fight or flight'.
According to the PubMed Central, people with few friends or no social life are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression.
Practice Mindfulness
Mindfulness allows you stay in the present moment without letting the past make you anxious or let the future stress you out. According to the American Psychological Association, mindfulness is also used as a cognitive therapy to reduce stress, anxiety and treat other somatic issues.
People can practice mindfulness through various activities and meditation to increase their attention span and disengage from their emotional trauma to engage more in the tasks in hand.
