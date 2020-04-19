After Advising HCQ to Some, ICMR Launches Study on Its Side Effect

"What has come to fore is that despite they being health care workers, 14 per cent of them did not even got their ECG checked before having it," Gangakhedkar said.

He further informed that AIIMS is conducting studies on assessing both prophylactic and therapeutic impact of HCQ on COVID-19, ie the ability of the drug for both prevention and healing.

"We need to understand that at many places health care workers out of fear are trying to take this medicine and in some places the consumption is not that high so it impacts the study design and collection of data. We are facing difficulty in finding a homogenous population," the scientist said.

He underlined that even health care workers should consume the drug after proper consultation with doctors.

Gangakhedkar further said that the ICMR has also initiated a separate study to find out the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine for COVID-19 in which around 480 patients will be enrolled and studied for eight weeks.