Double Masking? Long Term Use Could Cause Breathing Issues: Study

"It is because natural humidification of nasal mucosa gets impaired," Jha said.

There are various masks available in the market, including cloth masks, surgical masks and respirators such as N-95s.

The cloth mask has the least protection and the US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a disposable surgical mask along with a cloth mask for additional protection.

For surgical masks, the knotted technique (that is knotting the ear loops to provide better fit and prevent leakage from the sides) is recommended.

But with full vaccination rolled out in most countries, are double masks still required?