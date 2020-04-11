Cases Would Have Crossed 45,000 Without Lockdown: Health Ministry

At the daily briefing for COVID-19 in India, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary for the Health Ministry said that India may have reported over 45000 cases today and 1.2 lakh cases by 15 April if the lockdown hadn’t been enforced on 25 March.

Moreover, if other containment measures (along with the lockdown), had also not been implemented, this figure would have risen to 2 lakh today and 8.2 lakh by 15 April, increasing at the cumulative growth rate of 41 percent.

“Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time”, he said.