COVID-19 China: Many Patients Who Died Had Delayed Ventilator Aid

According to the scientists, including those from Zhongda Hospital, Southeast University in China, while all patients received oxygen therapy during their hospital stay, 46 patients only received nasal or face mask oxygen before they died.

About one-third of patients, they said received high-flow nasal oxygen therapy, and 72 patients received noninvasive ventilation.

The study noted that only 34 patients were intubated and received invasive mechanical ventilation.

Based on these findings, the scientists believe that many patients had delayed intubation.

They said several reasons may explain this low proportion.

First, the study said some patients with critically low levels of oxygen in the blood did not have other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or dyspnea.

The lack of enough invasive mechanical ventilators was also an important reason preventing patients from receiving intubation, the researchers said.

Third, they said, a medical team which is not dominated by intensivists may not receive critical care training and may be uncertain on the timing for when a patient requires intubation.