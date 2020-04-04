  • hamburger-icon
CDC Recommends Using Cloth Masks to Prevent COVID-19 Spread
Representational image. (Photo: AP)

Coronavirus

Amid global crisis due to COVID-19, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Friday, 3 March recommending people to use cloth face coverings.

While highlighting how coronavirus can spread between people interacting in close proximity even if they are not exhibiting symptoms, the CDC’s advisory says,

“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

They further emphasized that maintaining the 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.

Like the advisory released by the Health Ministry in India today, the CDC also encouraged people to use home homemade masks.

"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure", it added.

Under their new recommendations, the CDC said,

“The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”

CDC has changed its position from early on when it had said that face masks should only be worn by people who are sick, Time reported. With the rapid increase in positive cases in the US, CDC is trying to find additional ways to combat the novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the US has recorded more than 273,000 positive COVID-19 cases while India is at 2,902.

