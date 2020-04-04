CDC Recommends Using Cloth Masks to Prevent COVID-19 Spread
Amid global crisis due to COVID-19, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Friday, 3 March recommending people to use cloth face coverings.
While highlighting how coronavirus can spread between people interacting in close proximity even if they are not exhibiting symptoms, the CDC’s advisory says,
They further emphasized that maintaining the 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.
Like the advisory released by the Health Ministry in India today, the CDC also encouraged people to use home homemade masks.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure", it added.
Also Read : All About the N95 Masks: How Did They Evolve?
Under their new recommendations, the CDC said,
CDC has changed its position from early on when it had said that face masks should only be worn by people who are sick, Time reported. With the rapid increase in positive cases in the US, CDC is trying to find additional ways to combat the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday, the US has recorded more than 273,000 positive COVID-19 cases while India is at 2,902.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)