China COVID-19 Fatality Rate Lower Than Earlier Estimates: Lancet

A study done by The Lancet Infectious Diseases has revealed that overall death per coronavirus case in China is 0.66% - lower than what was estimated earlier.

Report from Imperial College, London, had earlier said that the ‘crude fatality ratio’ was about 3.67%.

The reason for this drop is unadjusted estimation for early undiagnosed cases, the report says.

"Crude case fatality ratios obtained by dividing the number of deaths by the number of cases can be misleading", the report added.