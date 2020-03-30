COVID-19 Death Toll in Gujarat at 6: 45-Year-Old Woman Passes Away
The coronavirus death toll rose to six in Gujarat as one more patient succumbed to it in Bhavnagar, a health official said on Monday, 30 March.
The woman had also suffered a stroke about two weeks back, she said.
So far, three deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.
