Second COVID Death in West Bengal: 44-Year-Old Woman Passes Away

A 44-year-old woman from North Bengal who had tested positive has passed away today, 30 March, after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s daily tally of cases, recoveries and deaths is updated only at 7 pm, but the North Bengal Medical College confirmed the death to The Quint.

Ministry sources confirmed the death to PTI as well.

The woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district breathed her last around 2 am at the state-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted. This takes the total deaths in the state to two, including the 57-year-old man who passed away from a cardiac arrest while being treated for coronavirus on 23 March.