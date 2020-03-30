Second COVID Death in West Bengal: 44-Year-Old Woman Passes Away
A 44-year-old woman from North Bengal who had tested positive has passed away today, 30 March, after being infected with the novel coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s daily tally of cases, recoveries and deaths is updated only at 7 pm, but the North Bengal Medical College confirmed the death to The Quint.
Ministry sources confirmed the death to PTI as well.
The woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district breathed her last around 2 am at the state-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted. This takes the total deaths in the state to two, including the 57-year-old man who passed away from a cardiac arrest while being treated for coronavirus on 23 March.
Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official said. More details are awaited soon.
The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 21 in West Bengal, including the two deaths.
As of Monday, 30 March, this takes the total deaths in India up to 28. (The ministry site is reflecting 27 excluding this, for now).
(With inputs from PTI)
