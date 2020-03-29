COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 45-Year-Old Man Dies in Buldhana

A 45-year-old man has passed in away in Buldhana, Maharashtra in a COVID-19 linked death on March 29. The exact cause of his death is to be ascertained, said Maharashtra Health Department.

This is a second death recorded in the state in 24 hours. Earlier today, a 40-year-old woman with known history of hypertension died in Maharashtra. She was admitted at the MGGM hospital on March 28, Saturday, with severe respiratory distress at the time of admission and died on the same day. She had complained of breathlessness and chest pain since last 3-4 days, according to an notice by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. Her COVID-19 test came back positive.