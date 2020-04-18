India's COVID-19 Mortality at 3.3%: Health Ministry

Multiple questions have been raised repeatedly to the Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research on the recommendation to use the anti malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic. The questions being asked are - is this based on a study conducted on the drugs efficacy as a prophylactic? FIT has previously reported on the problems with this recommendation. ICMR finally shared some details about the studies they were carrying out related to the drug.

Replying to a question about the nature of the study on the drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that is being carried out in India, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief scientist of ICMR, clarified that the study was not a trial - but a cohort or observational study. He said that a total of 480 people on HCQs will be studied. The study period will last around 8 weeks to 2.5 months.

A separate study was being carried out among those healthcare workers (HCWs) who were already on HCQ. Sharing some observations, he said the average age of these healthcare workers was 35 years. In terms of side-effects noted the following:

10% had some form of abdominal pain

6% complained of nausea

1.3% had hypoglycemia

Of those studied, 22% had some co-morbid conditions like diabetes, blood pressure, respiratory disease. Pointing out lapses on part of these HCWs, he said that 14% had not taken their ECG (to check for impact on the heart).

Dr Gangakhedkar also said that 2 studies around the drug were ongoing at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - one on its use as a prophylactic and the other as a therapeutic treatment.