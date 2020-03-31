COVID-19: 68-Year-Old Dies in Kerala, Second Death in State
A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday, 31 March.
The condition of the man was "extremely critical", a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital said.
The patient was on ventilator support for the past five days and was suffering from high blood pressure. He was also on dialysis, it said.
The first death in the state from COVID-19 was reported from Chullickal in Kochi.
As of Monday night, the state had observed total 202 positive cases of coronavirus out of which 19 have recovered.
