In Graphs: A Look at Maharashtra’s COVID-19 Cases; Age, Sex & More
As of 30 March, Maharashtra remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. With over 200 confirmed cases, 25 recoveries and 8 deaths, the region becomes a crucial area of study in a country that has now seen over 1000 people infected by the novel coronavirus.
An extensive report by the Medical Education and Drugs Department of Maharashtra, released in the morning of 30 March, analyses a total of 203 of the cases reported in the state and their composition based on multiple factors such as age, sex, travel history, and current status.
1. Status of Positive Cases in Maharashtra
Out of a total of 203 confirmed cases, a majority (66 percent) are asymptomatic, followed by 14 percent who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. 13 percent have been discharged and four percent have died, with three percent in critical conditions.
2. Age-Wise Distribution of Cases
The maximum number of cases belong to the age group of 21-40, with only a little decrease in the cases as the age increases up to 70. The above-70 age group has seen the least number of COVID-19 infections.
3. Travellers Vs Contact
Out of the 203 cases, 71 were people who had a travel history, and 59 others had come in contact with positive cases. The results for 62 are still awaited, and the status of 11 remains unknown. The ministry continues to assert, however, that India hasn’t yet entered stage 3: community transmission.
4. Age-wise distribution of death
Out of a total of 8 reported deaths, four belonged to the age group of 61-70 years, followed by 2 in the 41-50 years, and one each in the 51-60 and the 81-90 age groups.
Another important factor was the sex composition of the cases, wherein, corresponding to global trends, more number of men (64 percent) are seen to be infected than women (36 percent).
