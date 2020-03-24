Maharashtra Numbers Cross 100. Mumbai Under Lockdown
Maharashtra has become the first state in India to cross 100 cases of coronavirus in the country. With 3 new cases reported on Tuesday, the numbers reached 101. Mumbai is also the worst hit among all cities in Maharashtra. 37 new cases came to light over a period of 2-3 days. Of these 17 are from Mumbai.
The state also has reported two deaths.
There is a full lockdown in place in Mumbai. City borders are sealed and all non emergency travel and movement has been completely stopped and the lockdown will continue till March 31st.
All state and district borders have been sealed. Buses and Mumbai's famed locals have ground to a halt, so has the new metro rail.
While all commercial establishments and offices are shut, pharmaceutical units, food and related units (dal and rice mills, dairies, feed and fodder units) have been asked to remain functional.
Mumbai's first death was recorded on March 12. On 12th March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka passed away. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on February 29th and shortly after his arrival he had shown symptoms of the disease. The man had a history of hypertension and asthma.
The second death was recorded in Mumbai on March 17.
Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai had shared more details about the patient. "Death of 64-year-old male patient admitted at Kasturba Hospital in confirmed. He has high blood pressure, pneumonia and inflammation of of heart muscles and increased heart rate leading to death. he had tested positive for COVID-19."
