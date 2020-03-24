Maharashtra Numbers Cross 100. Mumbai Under Lockdown

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to cross 100 cases of coronavirus in the country. With 3 new cases reported on Tuesday, the numbers reached 101. Mumbai is also the worst hit among all cities in Maharashtra. 37 new cases came to light over a period of 2-3 days. Of these 17 are from Mumbai.

The state also has reported two deaths.

There is a full lockdown in place in Mumbai. City borders are sealed and all non emergency travel and movement has been completely stopped and the lockdown will continue till March 31st.