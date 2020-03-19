COVID-19 India Updates: Total 166, Maharashtra Has Highest Cases
India continued to see a rise in its confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 19 March, as the total rose to 166 and three deaths, according to the Health Ministry figures.
Maharashtra retained its position as the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in the country (45), followed by Kerala with 27.
The Indian Railways cancelled 84 more trains, taking the total number to 155 on Thursday, 19 March, PTI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm about the coronavirus pandemic. He chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts on Wednesday.
Indian Council of Medical research told ANI that 826 random samples have been tested and none of them are positive, so community transmission of COVID-19 can be ruled out for now.
Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases worldwide swell, China on Thursday claimed it had no new domestic cases of the novel coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but reported a spike in infections imported from abroad, AFP reported.
