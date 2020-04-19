COVID-19 Update: Cases Cross 15,500, Death Toll at 507
The total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, rose to 15,712 with the number of deaths standing at 507 according to the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,974, as many as 2,230 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.
Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each while Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 and 14 deaths respectively. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 12 deaths fatalities.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 3,651, followed by Delhi at 1,893, Madhya Pradesh at 1,407, Gujrat at 1,376, Tamil Nadu at 1,372 and Rajasthan at 1,351.
"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.
The website also mentions that a COVID-19 patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.
