COVID-19: What Is Antibody Test & How Is It Different From PCR?

For the real-time PCR tests, swab samples of a patient are collected whereas, for serological tests, blood samples are taken to identify if the antibodies are present in the blood.

Swab samples are based on RNA which means they help find evidence of the virus’ RNA genome in a patient's body. As the patient recovers, RNA can't be traced.

Thus, PCR tests can't recognise if a person was infected by novel coronavirus earlier, but serological tests can do that. At the same time, PCR tests are time consuming, complicated and expensive in comparison to serological tests. However, it is important to note that if the samples are tested early, both of these tests can fail to detect the virus.