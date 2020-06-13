Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital has been allowed to resume COVID-testing by the central government.In a letter to the press, Hospital Chairman, Dr DS Rana said they have been authorized to do the RT-PCR test.On 5 June the Delhi government filed an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the oldest private hospitals in Delhi, preventing them from collecting and testing COVID-19 samples, reported The Quint.The reasons for the FIR were that the hospital's lab was not updating sample and testing details on an app as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory.The hospital management had moved the Delhi High Court to cancel the Delhi Police’s FIR.The Chairman and Senior Consultant of the department of microbiology of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Chand Wattal told The Quint, “We are not collecting samples from (COVID patients) anymore. The embargo is also on collecting samples. Had we been allowed to collect samples, we could have collected it and given to some other lab. But we can’t even do that.”Loss of Smell, Taste Added as New Symptoms for COVID: Health MinA day before the FIR, on 4 June the main Sir Ganga Ram hospital was declared a COVID hospital, with 80 percent beds reserved for COVID patients. Two other hospitals associated with Sir Gangaram are already exclusively catering to COVID patients in the city.‘He is No More, the Govt Failed Us’ Delhiites Hunt for COVID Beds (With inputs from ANI)(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)