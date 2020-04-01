First COVID Death in UP: What We Know So Far
A 25-year-old man from Basti district who died on Monday, 30 March 2020, became the first victim in Uttar Pradesh to have succumbed to COVID-19. The Quint is not revealing the identity of victim and /or his family’s location for security and privacy reasons.
A resident of city side in Basti, the patient was suffering from jaundice. He was under treatment for the last 20-25 days.
This reporter has learnt from local sources close to his family that the victim had no past track record of travel outside the city in the last 2-3 months. He had travelled to Mumbai around one-and-a-half-year ago.
However, according to a report by NDTV, the victim’s family hid their past record of travel to Mumbai. The Quint has not been able to verify independently the exact date of victim’s trip to Mumbai.
The victim was first admitted to a district hospital in Basti.
Speaking to media personnel, the SIC District Hospital of Basti said:
But the DM of Basti, Ashutosh Niranjan, while interacting with media said:
When his condition didn’t improve, the patient was referred to the Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College between 29-30 March.
According to a PTI report, BRD Medical College’s principal, Ganesh Kumar was quoted as saying:
Local sources however claim that the first sample collected at Gorakhpur Medical College had in fact tested positive. The COVID lab meant for testing samples at BRD Medical College is among five newly set-up centres by the state govt that began operation on 14 March. The report from Gorakhpur Medical College came on Monday, 30 March.
Just before his death, a second sample was send for test at Lucknow’s KGMU (King George Medical University).
Report of second test came on 31 March 2020, when the family was handed over the body already.
Back in his native town, around 20-25 people participated in the funeral procession, with due permission from the district administration.
The locality in Basti district where the victim used to live has been quarantined for now and the entire area has been cordoned off for now. Six family members been kept in isolation at Basti district hospital while remaining family members have been quarantined. Two lab technicians who had taken samples at BRD Medical College have also been kept under quarantine, according to PTI report.
(With inputs from Martand in Lucknow & Imran in Basti)
