First COVID Death in UP: What We Know So Far

A 25-year-old man from Basti district who died on Monday, 30 March 2020, became the first victim in Uttar Pradesh to have succumbed to COVID-19. The Quint is not revealing the identity of victim and /or his family’s location for security and privacy reasons.

A resident of city side in Basti, the patient was suffering from jaundice. He was under treatment for the last 20-25 days.

This reporter has learnt from local sources close to his family that the victim had no past track record of travel outside the city in the last 2-3 months. He had travelled to Mumbai around one-and-a-half-year ago.

However, according to a report by NDTV, the victim’s family hid their past record of travel to Mumbai. The Quint has not been able to verify independently the exact date of victim’s trip to Mumbai.