Italy’s Vaccine Neutralises Coronavirus in Human Cells: Scientists

Italian scientists have claimed that their vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus has generated antibodies in mice which also seem to work on human cells, reported The Arab News.

Tests carried out at Rome infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital found that the vaccine neutralized the virus in human cells, claimed as a first by Luigi Aurisicchio, the CEO of Takis (the firm developing it).

Speaking to the Italian news agency ANSA, he said, “This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate created in Italy. Human tests are expected after this summer.”