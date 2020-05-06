Italy’s Vaccine Neutralises Coronavirus in Human Cells: Scientists
Italian scientists have claimed that their vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus has generated antibodies in mice which also seem to work on human cells, reported The Arab News.
Tests carried out at Rome infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital found that the vaccine neutralized the virus in human cells, claimed as a first by Luigi Aurisicchio, the CEO of Takis (the firm developing it).
Speaking to the Italian news agency ANSA, he said, “This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate created in Italy. Human tests are expected after this summer.”
After a single vaccination given to mice, they developed the antibodies that block the virus from infecting human cells. Two out of the five vaccine candidates were chosen, based on the best results.
While the vaccines being developed around the world right now are based on the genetic material of DNA protein ‘spike’, this one uses ‘electroporation’ technique to help the vaccine break into the cells and activate the immune system, the Arab News reported. Scientists believe this makes their candidate particularly effective for generating the functional antibodies against ‘spike’ protein in the lung cells.
Dr Emanuele Marra from Takis was quoted as saying, “So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect even better results after the second vaccination.
Marra added that those vaccine candidates could adapt to COVID-19 evolutions and its mutations.
A vaccine is vital in reducing the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and will help tremendously in reducing the death rate of the disease.
