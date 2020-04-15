Why Does Maharashtra Have the Highest COVID-19 Numbers in India?

There are two schools of thought on testing explains Dr Kalantri.

“One says, you don't need to test as the disease is all over and most people are infected. 80% will be asymptomatic so let people develop herd immunity. We need to focus efforts to protect vulnerable people.”

He adds, “The other says, testing is vital - test, test, test like the WHO says. Many countries, most notably South Korea, started extensive testing early on and were able to isolate and treat cases and flatten the curve much sooner.”

A damning BBC video on Maharashtra warned that the scale of the outbreak would be even worse as many doctors - on condition of anonymity - spoke of the dangerously low levels of testing which painted a skewed picture.

Dr Shrivastava added that to truly determine the reason why Maharashtra is so affected, one would need to conduct a “death audit.”

“A fact-finding committee should be appointed when there is a cluster of patients who have succumbed. The data from this can point us in the right direction.”

He added that there appears to be a correlation between diabetes patients, and COVID-19 seems to hit men harder but did not comment on the particulars of the state.

Maharashtra is a state that has proactively identified and tested contaminated zones and this could also lead to their increased toll.

Currently, the BMC extended the containment zones from 241 to 383 on April 14.