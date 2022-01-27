These Four Factors Could Up Risk of Long COVID-19 in Patients: Study

The four PASC anticipating risk factors are as follows:

SARS-COV-2 RNAemia:

It is the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood early in the infection which is also an indicator of viral load.

Presence of specific autoantibodies

Another factor is the presence of antibodies that attack the tissues in the body by mistake. This is most prevalent in people with conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Epstein-Barr virus viremia

The next factor is the reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus. It is a virus that infects most people mostly when they are young. Although in most cases patients recover, sometimes the virus can remain in the body for years in a dormant state.