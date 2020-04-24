Plasma Therapy Done on 4 Patients, Results Promising: Kejriwal

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday, 24 April, that plasma treatment to help severe COVID-19 patients was being conducted on a few patients.

He added that four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital were undergoing the therapy and seemed to be recovering. “The results are encouraging,” he added, reported ANI.

The experimental plasma treatment is when antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from coronavirus are used to treat severely infected COVID-19 patients.

Doctors are trying to see if one recovered person’s immunity can help save another infected person via transferring the healthy blood plasma to the sick person. If all goes well, the antibody-rich healthy blood will help treat infected patients.