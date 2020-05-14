The Coronavirus ‘May Never Go Away’: World Health Organisation

As countries around the world ease restrictions and gradually lift the lockdown, the experts at the organisation believed it is still important for all to stay vigilant and alert.

WHO epidemiologist Maria can Kerhove said at the briefing, “We need to get into the mindset that it is going to take some time to come out of this pandemic.”

While over 100 vaccines are being developed in the world right now against COVID-19, it cannot be guaranteed that the virus will get eradicated. Dr Ryan also said that he doesn’t think ‘anyone can predict when this disease will disappear.” In fact, diseases such as measles have still not be eliminated despite vaccines.

He added, “There is some magical thinking going on that lockdowns work perfectly and that unlocking lockdowns will go great. Both are fraught with dangers.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also cautioned that there was no guaranteed way of easing restrictions without triggering a second wave of infections.