Are You Pre-diabetic? You Can Still Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

October-November every year turn out without doubt months of excess and most people report gaining weight by the end of it. Weight one can still take care of, with a few checks and balances.

It’s the overload of sweets due to the never ending festivities that proves more dangerous for many of us.

Especially those who are diabetics, and even more so for those who are on the borderline - the pre-diabetics (where the sugar levels hover just short of the red mark).Yes, there is a condition like that and it is fast becoming an epidemic.