Arthritis: Causes, Common Symptoms, Risk Factors and Treatment

12 October is recognised as world arthritis day, and it is celebrated every year across the world to raise awareness about the rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), its treatment and prevention.

People suffer from this painful disease since they are unaware of it or the treatment options.

According to WHO, around 15 percent of the older population gets affected by it. The symptoms are usually more prevalent in the elderly.

Arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that mainly affects the joints and the surrounding tissue.

Te onset of arthritis is typically marked by tenderness and stiffness that worsens with age. There are two main types of arthritis— rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Let's get to know about arthritis in detail along with its symptoms, causes and treatment.