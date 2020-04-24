‘We, Health Workers, Don’t Need Ordinances. What We Need is Trust’

Almost 70 percent of healthcare spending in India is out-of-pocket. According to a report of a Parliamentary Standing Committee in 2016, nearly 63 million people are pushed below the poverty line every year because of healthcare debts.

As the contract between private healthcare providers and patients has become more of a business deal rather than service, as is the nature of ‘business deals’ everywhere, everyone wants the biggest bang for the buck.

In this environment, when people are forced to shell out large amounts of money for healthcare and the results are not what they expect, they take to violence. This is somewhat similar to the over-privatised model of healthcare in the US, where the violence is not physical, but, litigational. In this transactional model of healthcare delivery, laws alone might not succeed in changing the increasingly confrontational relationship between healthcare providers and the people. This law goes further to put the two sections at ‘war’.