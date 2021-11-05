Fact-Check: Can Having Goat's Milk Help in Treatment of Dengue?

Several social media posts have claimed that having goats milk can help in curing or managing symptoms of dengue by increasing the platelet count in people. The claim comes when the cases of dengue has increased in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and some other states.

This has resulted in a steep rise the prices of goat's milk in Madhya Pradesh, UP, Punjab and Delhi.

However, we spoke with doctors and they told us that there is no evidence to prove that goat's milk can cure or prevent dengue fever.