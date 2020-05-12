An Enzyme Makes Men More Prone to Coronavirus Infection: Study

Men could be more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the high level of an enzyme named Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) which is a functional receptor for coronaviruses.

The coronavirus infects the body cells using this same enzyme.

Earlier, FIT had reported about studies that suggested men are more vulnerable to coronavirus. The new study published in the European Heart Journal also found out that drugs given to patients with congestive heart failure, diabetes or kidney disease namely ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) do not lead to higher ACE2 - which essentially means they do not increase the COVID-19 related risks.

According to a report in Reuters, Iziah Sama, a doctor at UMC Groningen who co-published the new study said,