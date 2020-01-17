China Reports Second Death From Coronavirus Outbreak

A second person has died in China from the pneumonia-like outbreak that has infected 51 people in the central city of Wuhan, where it first originated.

As reported by the Associated Press, the 69-year-old man, surnamed Xiong, fell ill on Dec 31 and passed away on 15 January. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission informed that he exhibited abnormal renal function, impairment in multiple organs, inflammation of the heart muscle and other serious conditions when he was admitted. “It was not clear from the commission's statement whether these were preexisting issues or consequences of the viral pneumonia”, the AP report stated.

This follows the first case of death reported from China of a 61-year-old man on January 9, who was a regular customer at the market in Wuhan.