The Mysterious Virus From China Related to SARS, Say Experts
The mysterious virus, a strain of pneumonia, that was reported to have affected over 59 people in the city of Wuhan, central China, has been identified as related to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS. SARS first gripped China and parts of the world in 2002 and was declared a pandemic.
The coronavirus was identified in 15 of the 59 patients affected by the illness.
The CNN report, quoting the official Chinese broadcaster said that the whole whole genome sequence of the virus has been obtained, and a sample isolated from one of the patients showed "typical coronavirus appearance."
The outbreak left many in critical condition. No deaths have been reported so far, though the patients have been quarantined to contain the spread.
Coronaviruses are responsible fort a host of illnesses like common cold and SARS. It is believed this strain is capable of spreading via human to human contact, though there is no such evidence of it so far.
The cases first emerged between December 12 to 29, with many patients working as employees of a seafood market. The market also sold other animals including birds, rabbits and snakes. The virus could have transmitted from animals to humans, say experts.
The Chinese health authorities have ruled out SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and bird flu.
SARS was declared a pandemic when it first emerged in the region, and spread to 37 countries across the world before it was brought under control. It infected over 8000 people and killed 774, according to the World Health Organisation. According to WHO,
"SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV) is thought to be an animal virus from an as-yet-uncertain animal reservoir, perhaps bats, that spread to other animals (civet cats) and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002."
While this is not likely to spread via humans, researchers warn further research is needed. So far no deaths have been reported and 8 patients have been discharged.
(Hi there! stay tuned to our Telegram channel here.)