The Mysterious Virus From China Related to SARS, Say Experts

The mysterious virus, a strain of pneumonia, that was reported to have affected over 59 people in the city of Wuhan, central China, has been identified as related to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS. SARS first gripped China and parts of the world in 2002 and was declared a pandemic.

The coronavirus was identified in 15 of the 59 patients affected by the illness.

The CNN report, quoting the official Chinese broadcaster said that the whole whole genome sequence of the virus has been obtained, and a sample isolated from one of the patients showed "typical coronavirus appearance."

The outbreak left many in critical condition. No deaths have been reported so far, though the patients have been quarantined to contain the spread.