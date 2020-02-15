Coronavirus: Fever, Fatigue, Dry Cough And Other Early Symptoms

According to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, "What I've learned in the last two weeks is that the spectrum of this illness is much broader than what was originally presented.

"There's much more asymptomatic illness. A number of the confirmed cases that we confirmed actually just presented with a little sore throat," Redfield was quoted as saying in a CNN report on Friday.

The death toll from coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,523 on Saturday with several thousands infected in over 25 countries across the globe.