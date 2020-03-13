COVID-19: Google Employee in Bangalore Tests Positive
Google has confirmed that an employee in their Bengaluru office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the 5th confirmed case in Karnataka.
In a statement it said, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked our colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health."
They added that they have closed offices for a day out of "abundance of caution"
"Out of abundance of caution we are asking employees in the Bangalore office to work from home. We have taken and will continue to take all precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials as we prioritise everyone's health and safety."
Other techies from Bengaluru who have tested positive are from Dell and Mindtree. All had travel history to countries where coronavirus is endemic.