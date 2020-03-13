COVID-19: Google Employee in Bangalore Tests Positive

Google has confirmed that an employee in their Bengaluru office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the 5th confirmed case in Karnataka.

In a statement it said, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked our colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health."